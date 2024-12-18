Sobhita Dhulipala - Naga Chaitanya's Love Story: Instagram Chats to Mumbai Lunch Date

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially embarked on a new chapter of their lives as a married couple. The duo exchanged vows in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 4 at the renowned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The grand event was attended by close family members and a select group of friends, marking a significant moment in the lives of both actors.

Although Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had kept their relationship under wraps for a long time, their love story finally came to light with the announcement of their engagement in August. Recently, Naga Chaitanya shared details about how their romance began. It all started with a conversation on Instagram, which eventually led to a lunch date at Mumbai’s famous Pali Village Cafe. Reflecting on this, Chaitanya revealed, "I’m not very fond of texting or using social media to communicate." His decision to travel to Mumbai for their first date speaks volumes about their connection.

The Wedding Celebration

The wedding at Annapurna Studios was an emotional moment for the family, especially for Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna. Taking to social media, Nagarjuna shared heartfelt wishes for the couple. He posted official wedding photos, along with a touching message: "Seeing Sobhita and Chay embark on this beautiful journey together has been an emotional experience for me. Congratulations to my dear Chay, and a warm welcome to the family, Sobhita. You’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives."

The Couple’s First Appearance as Newlyweds

Following the wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Srisailam temple in Andhra Pradesh. Their visit to the temple drew attention from fans and the media, with many offering their best wishes to the newlyweds.

This wedding has become one of the most talked-about events in the film industry, with fans and well-wishers showering the couple with love and blessings. As the couple begins their married life, fans are eager to see more of them together in both their personal and professional journeys.

