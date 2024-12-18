Keerthy Suresh's Remuneration for Bollywood Debut Baby John

Keerthy Suresh, the popular Telugu actress known for her roles in Tollywood, has reportedly received double the pay for her first Hindi film, Baby John, set to release this Christmas. The actress, a Malayali by origin, has starred in several successful films alongside top stars in Telugu cinema. However, her latest pay raise for Baby John has sparked curiosity.

Keerthy, daughter of famous producer Suresh and former actress Menaka, made her acting debut with the Telugu film Nenu Sailaja. She gained widespread fame and continued her success with roles in movies like Kalki, where she voiced a car in a scene opposite Prabhas. In Baby John, a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Theri, she plays the role originally portrayed by Samantha. For her work in Tollywood, Keerthy usually earns Rs. 2 crores, but for her role in Baby John, her paycheck crossed Rs. 4 crores, doubling her usual remuneration.

Other actors in the film have also been paid handsomely. Varun Dhawan, the lead actor, earned over Rs. 15 crores, while Jackie Shroff, who plays the villain, was paid Rs. 1.5 crore. Wamiqa Gabbi, another heroine in the film, received Rs. 1 crore, and Sanya Malhotra, who plays a key role, was paid Rs. 40 lakh. Directed by Kalees and produced by Tamil director Atlee, Baby John is expected to be a big release this holiday season.

