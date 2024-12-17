Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Racing Towards 1500 Crore Mark!

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to perform strongly at the box office, although it saw its lowest single-day collection on its second Monday. The film earned Rs 27.75 crore across all languages on December 11, bringing its total net collection to Rs 929.85 crore. Despite a significant drop in daily earnings, Pushpa 2 is still a box office powerhouse.

Released on December 5, the film had an impressive opening week with Rs 725.8 crore. It added Rs 204.05 crore in its second week, with collections rising significantly during the weekend. On the second Friday, it earned Rs 37.45 crore, followed by Rs 63.3 crore on Saturday and Rs 75 crore on Sunday. This strong performance made it the highest-grossing second weekend for any Indian film, surpassing others like Stree 2 and Gadar 2.

Currently, Pushpa 2 has earned an estimated Rs 1,401 crore, racing toward the Rs 1,500 crore mark. Analysts expect it to reach this milestone soon. The film's success has also been surrounded by controversy, with Allu Arjun's recent arrest linked to the tragic death of a fan during a premiere stampede. Some speculate that the arrest boosted the film's box office earnings by 70%, although this remains unconfirmed.

Despite the controversies, Pushpa 2 continues to shine. The film is on track to cross Rs 1,000 crore in domestic collections and is expected to reach the Rs 2,000 crore mark during the upcoming holiday season. With these figures, it may surpass Dangal to become the highest-grossing Indian film globally.

