Mufasa Premiere in Hyderabad – Mahesh Babu’s Voice Draws Massive Crowds!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has taken on an exciting new project that has his fans buzzing with anticipation. While the groundwork for his much-awaited film with iconic director SS Rajamouli is progressing, Mahesh Babu has surprised everyone by stepping into the world of Hollywood.

After previously lending his voice to Telugu blockbusters like Jalsa and Baadshah, Mahesh Babu has now made his mark on the international stage. He has provided the voice for a lion in Disney's upcoming animated epic, Mufasa: The Lion King. The film, which has already captured the attention of audiences worldwide, is set to release globally on December 20.

What’s even more special for Telugu audiences is the grand launch planned in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Thanks to Mahesh Babu's involvement, the film has become a personal celebration for his fans, who are treating it as one of his own releases.

In a groundbreaking move, Mufasa: The Lion King will have an exclusive premiere show in Hyderabad, a first for any Hollywood film. The premiere is scheduled to be held at Sudarshan 35MM, RTC Crossroads, on December 20 at 8:00 AM. The response to this announcement has been nothing short of phenomenal. Advance booking tickets sold out within minutes, reflecting the superstar’s unparalleled fan following.

While special premieres for Telugu star-studded films are common, hosting one for a Hollywood production is a rare achievement. With this collaboration, Mahesh Babu's influence is set to expand beyond Tollywood, solidifying his position as a global sensation. Fans are now eagerly counting down the days to witness their favorite star's voice come alive on the big screen.

