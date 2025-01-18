February 5 Holiday in Delhi due to Assembly Elections

The central government has decided to declare all its offices and industrial establishments in the capital to get a holiday on February 5, as the Delhi Assembly polls are to be held soon. With this special holiday announced, employees will be allowed to exercise their franchise, ensuring maximum turnout of voters.

The employees, as per the Ministry of Personnel, would be eligible for special casual leave if they have registered themselves as voters in constituencies that hold elections, irrespective of the distance between the head office and the home constituency. Such employees working in Delhi but having a constituency holding elections elsewhere can avail of this special casual leave to vote during this holiday while enjoying some time off.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued a statement clarifying that central government offices, including industrial establishments, will remain closed on the day of polling in the notified areas where elections to the state legislative assembly are scheduled. This holiday will provide citizens with the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

Copies of the order have already been mailed to all central government department secretaries and chief secretaries of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu to establish compliance. Following this statement, citizens can calibrate their schedules to make the most of this holiday.

The central government declaring a holiday on February 5, which helps smoothen the election process, is very good. With people preparing to go out and cast their vote, this holiday would remind everyone how important it is to take part in democracy. Holidays like these help bring together citizens to shape the future of the city.

Also read: 2025 Bank Holidays in India: RBI Official List