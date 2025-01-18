Indian global outreach group meets Elon Musk in Texas

Washington, Jan 17 (IANS) An Indian global outreach group was hosted by Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a close advisor to President-elect Donald Trump, at the SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas on Friday.

The delegation of Indian entrepreneurs, authors, and business leaders had an "invigorating" and "meaningful dialogue" with Musk, who owns X, Tesla and SpaceX and has emerged as the most powerful backer and advisor to the US president-elect Donald Trump.

"As the world's most powerful democracy transitions to a Trump presidency, meaningful dialogue is more important than ever in these challenging times. Pleased to have led a conversation with Elon Musk whose groundbreaking work is shaping our collective future," Manoj Ladwa, the founder of the group, wrote in a post on X.

Musk is widely expected to wield immense influence in the incoming administration, and on an entire range of issues -- from space and automobiles, his core strengths, to foreign policy and whatever else catches his imagination.

"An invigorating hour spent with none other than Elon Musk... We discussed a range of topics from spirituality, consciousness, interplanetary travel, monetary policy, engineering amongst others. And an invitation to the Maha Kumbh Mela! Hope he can make it!!" wrote noted author Amish Tripathi.

The post was accompanied by a group photograph of Musk with members of the group.

On Thursday, Ladwa hosted a conversation in DC on what Trump's return meant for the world.

"Had an amazing set of conversations in DC with key members of the Trump transition team and experts, alongside our dynamic India Global Forum delegation. We dived deep into big issues—economic security, energy, trade, defence, tech, immigration, and more—at a critical moment for the US and the world," he said.

The insights, said the forum head, were sharp and the timing couldn't be "more significant" as the next-gen leaders in the delegation are already shaping the future.

"Frank, open dialogue is how real understanding begins—and that’s what democracy is all about!", he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.