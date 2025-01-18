‘Indira Bhawan’ a reflection of party’s rich legacy: Congress holds first presser from new HQs

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Days after the inauguration of its party headquarters at 9 A, Kotla Road, the Congress party held its first press conference from the new building on Saturday, shedding light on the rich history and legacy of the grand old party that it represents.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Ajay Maken reiterated the party’s commitment and resolve in shaping the dreams of the youth and fellow citizens, much like what it has done for decades since Independence.

“This should not just be the headquarters but a structure that will chronicle the rich legacy and contributions of the Congress party over past many decades,” Ajay Maken said.

Shedding light on the conception and construction of the new HQs, Ajay Maken informed that the piece of land was allocated in 2007 and its foundation stone was laid in 2009. He added that the ‘Indira Bhawan’, spread over 2100 square metres has an auditorium with a capacity for seating 276 people and houses many committee and conference rooms.

He said that every floor of the building, adorned with paintings and accessories, reflects the Congress party’s consistent and persistent efforts and endeavour in taking the country to greater heights.

Maken further stated that the headquarters will serve as the nerve centre, where all the office-bearers and frontal committees will brainstorm and devise the party’s strategy.

“The new headquarters has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 200-225 crore,” the party’s treasurer told the press, while adding that it was nothing as compared to that of the ruling party.

Maken also shared that the land (9 A, Kotla Road) was allotted to the Congress party while he was the Urban Development Minister in the UPA government and today, he was the one addressing the first press conference from the new HQs.

He also informed that the building has been made from contributions and donations from those workers and volunteers who believe in the Congress’ principles and ideology of inclusive growth and development.

“There is no secret funding. All those sitting here, including Jairam Ramesh, me and Pawan Khera have contributed in lakhs from our income for this building,” he said, while brushing aside questions of ghost funding.

When questioned about whether the party will also undergo an ideological transition, akin to infrastructural transition (moving from 24 Akbar road to 9A Kotla road), Maken replied, “The grand old party will continue to espouse and stand for the ideals and principles that it pursued since Independence.”

The Congress party’s new HQ was inaugurated by CPP leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, marking a significant move from party’s home for almost five decades.

The building has been named ‘Indira Bhawan’ in honour of India’s first woman Prime Minister. It has several board rooms on all its six floors, a large atrium and is also equipped with “open office” concept.

Interestingly, the new Congress headquarters is within walking distance of the BJP's office on DDU Marg. The party has decided to make the front entrance of its new buidling on Kotla road, rather than the DDU Marg, named after the Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

