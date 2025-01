2025 Bank Holidays in India: RBI Official List

The Reserve Bank of India has declared the bank holidays list for the year 2025. The list consists of different festivals, national holidays, and state-specific holidays. Here is a detailed list of bank holidays in India for the year 2025:

January 2025

New Year's Day - January 1

Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala - January 14

Republic Day - January 26

February 2025

Vasant Panchami - February 3

Losar - February 10

Saraswati Puja and Vasanta Panchami - February 14

March 2025

Panchayati Raj Divas - March 5

Holi - March 14

Dol Jatra - March 25

Good Friday - March 29

April 2025

Odisha Day - April 1

Ram Navami - April 6

Ugadi Festival - April 9

Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14

May 2025

May Day - May 1

Buddha Purnima - May 12

State Day - May 16

Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti - May 26

June 2025

Bakrid/Eid al-Adha - June 7

Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti - June 11

Yma Day - June 15

Pahili Raja - June 16

July 2025

Behdingkhlam - July 3

Muharram - July 7

Bhanu Jayanti - July 13

U Tirot Sing Day - July 17

August 2025

Independence Day - August 15

Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) - August 15

Janmashtami - August 16

Raksha Bandhan - August 19

September 2025

Kannada Rajyothsava - September 1

Eid e Milad - 5th September

Vinayak Chaturthi - 7th September

Durga Puja - 11th September

October 2025

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - 2nd October

Vijaya Dashami - 12th October

Lakshmi Puja - 15th October

Diwali - 20th October

November 2025

Kannada Rajyothsava - 1st November

Guru Nanak Jayanti - 5th November

Chhat Puja - 7th November

Garia Puja - 15th November

December 2025

Indigenous Faith Day - 1st December

Christmas - 25th December

