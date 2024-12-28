December 28 Bank Holiday in India

As the year 2024 is about to come to an end, customers should prepare their banking work well ahead of time, considering all the bank holidays in December. Though Saturdays are busy days for working people, doing both household and official work, including essential banking work, it must be noted that banks are not open on all Saturdays of the month.

In India, the banks are often closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month unless declared otherwise. As December 28 is the fourth Saturday of the month, the entire Indian nation will see shut banks on that day as well.

Bank Holiday in December

Indian banks generally follow the RBI-declared holiday list, which includes holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. According to the RBI, there are three categories of bank holidays: holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Besides the weekly bank holidays, festivals such as Christmas have already been celebrated, and banks throughout India were closed on Wednesday, December 25. Besides the weekend, two more bank holidays will be observed in December.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in December

The following are the upcoming bank holidays in December:

December 30, Monday: U Kiang Nangbah - Banks will be closed in Meghalaya.

December 31, Tuesday: New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong - Banks will remain closed in Sikkim and Mizoram.

Nagaland Has Extended Bank Holiday

In Nagaland, an extended bank holiday has been initiated on December 24 owing to Christmas Eve and on Sunday for Christmas. The following bank holidays will remain closed for in-person services in various states. Nonetheless, UPI, ATM withdrawals, net banking, and other services will remain available.

Plan Your Banking Activities in Advance

To avoid any inconvenience, bank customers should plan their banking activities, taking into consideration the bank holidays in December. It would be advisable to check the holiday schedule with your bank and accordingly plan your activities.

