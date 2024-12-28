Arsenal will have to adapt without main man Bukayo Saka: Rice

London, Dec 28 (IANS) Arsenal moved past Chelsea to second place in the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (IST). The Gunners’ midfield anchor Declan Rice reflected on the absence of Bukayo Saka who is looking at a period on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.

“Tonight was different without him - he's been our main man. We're going to have to adapt. It's a great chance for players to step up over the coming months and make their mark,” said Rice to Amazon Prime

The Englishman was substituted off after suffering an injury during their 5-1 win against Crystal Palace. The 23-year old was in top form in the ongoing season having scored nine goals and registered 13 assists in all competitions.

Arteta, who previously had not given a time frame for Saka’s return revealed he will be out for ‘more than two months.’

"He had a procedure. I said many weeks, so I think it will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer.

"It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, the mobility of that. Let's see, it's very difficult to say,” said Arteta in the post-game conference.

However Arsenal will be pleased with the return of Raheem Sterling, their only cover on the right flank.

"Yes, we have to see this week how he evolves. We probably expected the knee injury to take longer than it has evolved in the last few days. Hopefully that's good news because we need him," the Spaniard added.

With the win over Ipswich, Arsenal are now six points behind league leaders Liverpool as they chase their first league title in two decades.

