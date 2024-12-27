December 27 holiday for schools, colleges, banks in Karnataka

The entire nation is in mourning as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday evening. The stalwart was 92 years old when he left behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to India's growth and development.

As a mark of respect, the Union Government has declared a seven-day state mourning. During this period, the national flag will be flown half-mast across the country. A state funeral will also be held to pay tribute to the departed leader.

A public holiday for the state government offices has been declared in Karnataka so that people can attend to paying the last respect to the former Prime Minister in all the schools, colleges, and offices on 27th December, and similar actions have also been followed in the Telangana state government where holidays are announced for all governmental institutions as well as in schools.

All government programs scheduled for today have been cancelled by Chief Minister Atishi in Delhi. Banking services too are going to be impacted as even banks in the Kohima region of Nagaland remain shut due to Christmas, although it remains to be seen if others will shut their doors.

The country mourns the loss of Manmohan Singh, as tributes continue to flow in. He will be remembered, of course, for the integrity, economic reforms, and statesmanship that played a great role in contributing to India's growth and development.

The Union Cabinet will be meeting soon to decide on the national mourning arrangement and pay their last respect to the departed leader. The nation will be united to bid a final goodbye to a leader who has devoted his life to the service of the nation.

