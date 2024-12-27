December 27 Holiday in Telangana: Schools, Offices, Colleges Shut in Honour of Dr Manmohan Singh

The Telangana government has announced the closure of all government offices and educational institutions on Friday, December 27, 2024, in honor of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently. An official communication also mentioned a week-long mourning period will be observed. Manmohan Singh, the esteemed politician, opened India's economy in 1991. He served as the Finance Minister during PV Narasimha Rao's tenure as the Prime Minister. The duo is known for economic reforms.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences to the grieving family of Manmohan Singh.

"One of the greatest economists, leaders, reformers, and, above all, a humanitarian of our times, Shri #ManmohanSingh ji, is no longer with us. A man of virtue, impeccable integrity, and marked by a humane approach to decision-making, Dr. Singh was a true architect of New India. He demonstrated that decency and class are essential qualities in political and public life. His passing marks the loss of a great son of India. As he once said, history will treat him far more kindly and respectfully than his own times perhaps did," posted Mr. Reddy on X (formerly Twitter).