December 19: Rains in AP, Tamil Nadu; Cold wave in Delhi

December 19 looks to be a challenging day in respect of the weather, with strong rains lashing Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, though a severe cold wave gripping Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

A low-pressure area is expected in the southwest Bay of Bengal and will bring heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on December 19. The IMD has forecasted isolated rainfall in Yanam and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and light to moderate rain with lightning and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy downpours are likely to occur from December 18 to 19. Isolated rainfall has been forecasted in Yanam and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. The weather department has issued a warning for light to moderate rain, lightning, and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 18 to 20. Odisha also will face the same conditions on December 19. Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely to occur in Odisha.

In contrast, northern India is witnessing a severe cold wave and dense fog. Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience severe cold wave conditions from December 17 to 21, while Delhi is likely to witness cold wave conditions on December 19.

With heavy rains and cold wave conditions predicted, there is a likelihood of holidays being declared in affected areas. Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh may remain closed on December 19 due to heavy rainfall. Similarly, schools and colleges in Himachal Pradesh and Delhi may also remain closed due to cold wave conditions.

Heavy rainfall is expected over Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh on December 19, influencing the low-pressure areas over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rain, lightning, and thunderstorms are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from December 18 to 20.

Cold wave conditions will prevail in Himachal Pradesh on December 17 to 21 and in Delhi on December 19. Northern India is also in for dense fog.

The IMD has advised people to take all precautionary measures and to stay updated with the latest weather forecast. Heaving rains and cold wave conditions have been forecast, it is time to keep indoors and not step out in that scathing weather.

