November 27, 28, 29 - Cyclone Fengal: Heavy rains for three days in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for a few districts of Tamil Nadu due to the low depressions in the Bay of Bengal. Recently IMD stated that low depressions can lead to a cyclone named Cyclone Fengal which can cause heavy to very heavy rainfalls disrupting normal life.

As the effect of the rains is heavy, schools are closed today, November 26. If the situation continues there is a high chance that the schools and colleges will be closed till the situation cools down. Currently, the weather reports say that the heavy rains to continue for three days till November 29.

With the depressions in the Bay of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also expected to have heavy rainfalls along with thunderstorms and strong winds. According to the Andhra Pradesh weather reports, Rayalaseema is to witness light to moderate rains till November 29 from November 26.

