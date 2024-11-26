Constitution Day: YS Jagan's Tweet Goes Viral!

Nov 26, 2024, 12:38 IST
- Sakshi Post

November 26, Tadepalli: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the historic moment when the Constitution was adopted, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSR Congress Party and former Chief Minister, made a tweet on the 'X' platform (formerly Twitter).

YS Jagan wrote: "Our Constitution guarantees sovereignty, secularism, democracy, justice, equality, freedom, and fraternity. Such an important day, Constitution Day, should be recognized by all. The right to choose people's representatives is the cornerstone of democracy. There has been widespread concern across the nation regarding the functioning of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). Many doubts have emerged about their performance. In most countries worldwide, elections are conducted using ballot papers.

In this context, we must question why we should not also consider moving towards using ballot papers. Democracy should not only prevail but should also be visibly evident. For some time now, the fundamental right of freedom of speech has been suppressed. Our visionary leaders, including Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution, guided us towards the path of equality."

