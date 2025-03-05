Fraud, not future, guaranteed under Naidu, says Jagan

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government on Tuesday. Speaking to mediapersons at his camp office in Tadepalli, Jagan elaborated on the lies spewed by the Chandrababu Naidu government.

Days after Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav presented the NDA government’s second full Budget, the YSRCP supremo lambasted the ruling alliance for failing to fulfill its election promises. He questioned the absence of allocations for the ₹3,000-per-month unemployment dole promised to 20 lakh youth in Andhra Pradesh, free bus travel for women, and the ₹18,000 annual assistance pledged to all women above 18 years of age.

Jagan stated that at least ₹80,000 crore would be required to implement the Super Six initiatives. However, he pointed out that in the previous Budget, the NDA government allocated only ₹7,000 crore and utilized a mere ₹800 crore. “In this Budget, they have earmarked just ₹17,179 crore,” he noted.

Summing up the Budget, Jagan quipped, “Before the elections, TDP’s slogan was ‘Babu Surity, Bhavishyathku (future) Guarantee’. Now, it should be ‘Babu Surity, Mosam (fraud) Guarantee’.”

Questioning the credibility of the government’s job creation claims, Jagan pointed out that the Governor’s address to the Assembly stated that four lakh jobs had already been created since the coalition government took charge. Additionally, the second socio-economic survey for the financial year 2024-25 claimed that over 27 lakh jobs had been generated in the MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) sector.

“Besides breaking its promise of extending unemployment dole, the government is blatantly lying about job creation. How were these jobs created when they are not even proposed in the Budget?” Jagan asked.

Asserting that the previous YSRCP regime had created over 40 lakh jobs between 2019 and 2024, the former Chief Minister said, “This is the truth. The data was published by the alliance government itself in the first socio-economic survey for FY 2024-25.”

Emphasizing that women were well supported under the previous YSRCP government, Jagan criticized the current administration for discontinuing welfare schemes such as Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Vasathi Deevena. He further announced that YSRCP would launch a protest demanding fee reimbursement for students.

Jagan lambasts Naidu over statement on schemes for YSRCP activists

Taking strong exception to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive not to extend government schemes to YSRCP leaders and activists, Jagan reminded Naidu that public funds belong to the people.

“It is not your (Naidu’s) money. How can you make such statements? You hold a constitutional post,” he asserted.