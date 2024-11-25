Central Government Issues Urgent Warning on Critical Apple Security Vulnerabilities

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a warning to Apple users regarding two critical software vulnerabilities that pose a “high risk” of unauthorized access, data theft, and potential control over affected devices by hackers.

These vulnerabilities primarily affect Intel-based Mac systems and Apple’s software ecosystem, including macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Safari. According to CERT-In, attackers could exploit these vulnerabilities to execute arbitrary code or launch Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) attacks on the targeted device, which could compromise sensitive information and lead to denial of service or data manipulation.

Which Apple Devices Are Affected?

The security flaws impact the following versions of Apple software:

iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 18.1.1 and 17.7.2

macOS Sequoia versions before 15.1.1

visionOS versions before 2.1.1

Safari versions before 18.1.1

What Should Affected Users Do?

CERT-In recommends that all Apple users with affected devices promptly update to the latest software versions to address these vulnerabilities. The security patches can be found in the Apple Security Updates for each platform. Keeping devices updated is the most effective way to safeguard against these high-risk exploits.

