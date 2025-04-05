Kailash Kher on Ram Navmi performance: 'My voice is only instrument through which devotion flows'

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Playback singer Kailash Kher, who is all set to grace the Ram Navami special livestream with his special performance, has said that his voice is only a medium through which devotion flows for Lord Ram flows.

As the country echoes with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and the city of Ayodhya glows in divine celebration, the singer will bridge hearts across the world, connecting millions to the timeless spirit of Lord Ram through his soulful voice.

Expressing his deep devotion, Kailash Kher shared, “Ram bhakti is not just about singing, it is about surrender. My voice is only an instrument through which devotion flows, and every note I sing is my offering to Shri. Ram. Performing for Lord Ram is not just an honour but a moment of divine grace. And I am glad that I have got this opportunity again to sing for him on such a divine day and occasion”.

He further mentioned, “During the Pran Pratishtha, as I sang the ‘Ram Dhun’ while rose petals showered from the sky, I felt something beyond words, a presence, a calling. This temple was a dream my parents always held dear, and though they are no longer here to witness it, I know their spirits rejoiced that day. And now, on the sacred occasion of Ram Navami, I once again have the privilege of offering my music in his name”.

The singer, who has been feted with a Padma Shri, said that faith has a way of uniting people beyond time and distance, and hopes that this music brings people closer to Lord Ram and closer to the values of truth, courage, and unwavering dharma that he embodied.

Ram Navami will be livestreamed from Ayodhya on April 6 on JioHotstar.

