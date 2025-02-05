iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: 5 Crucial Changes Apple Promises Later this September

The iPhone 16 was a revelation from Apple when it was released in September last year. Apple gave a huge upgrade to the camera and introduced advanced AI capabilities. While some may argue that these changes are minor in comparison to the iPhone 15, one key improvement from the tech giant was it reduced the huge gap that exists between basic and “pro” models.

With the iPhone16, Apple gave both its basic and Pro models more than a few upgrades and that gained positive response from users.

Now, with iPhone 17 about to launch later this year, here’s a sneak peek into what Apple fans can expect in terms of changes.

Redesigned Camera, Upgraded RAM, and Improved Battery Life

The first crucial change that Apple looks to make in iPhone 17 will be in its camera. If reports are to be believed, the American giant is all set to redesign the iPhone camera to make it look more similar to Google Pixel. If this happens, it can be considered a huge change in terms of design from Apple and a fresh aesthetic for users as well.

Next comes RAM. The higher-end models of iPhone 17 may come with 12GB RAM, while standard models will stick to the regular 8GB feature.

Besides the RAM, it’s reported that Apple is also working on WiFi7 and a custom Bluetooth Chip to ensure better connectivity for its users.

Major complaints of iPhone users will typically be around battery life. With the next-gen A19 chip, Apple looks set to improve the overall performance of the iPhone with seamless multi-tasking, improved battery life, and better processing speeds.

Also, the new iPhone 17 is rumored to come with a 6.3-inch display, a .2-inch upgrade from the previous iPhone 16 model. Alongside this, an AI-powered 24 MP front camera is also rumored to be present in the tech giant’s latest iPhone model.

To top all these features, Apple is finally introducing a vapor chamber cooling system after scores of complaints from iPhone users (especially 15 and above models). Much like in Android phones, this cooling system will reduce the heat on the iPhone during heavy usage.

