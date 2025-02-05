YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made significant remarks, stating, "This time, you are going to witness Jagan 2.0, and it will be different." Addressing party workers, he emphasized his commitment to their welfare. "In my first term, my focus was entirely on serving the people, which limited my ability to prioritize the party workers. However, I have now seen the hardships and struggles that Chandrababu Naidu has inflicted upon you. Wherever he is, I will bring him to justice and ensure that those who filed false cases against us are held accountable through private legal action," Jagan declared.

During a meeting at the Tadepalli camp office on Wednesday with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation YSRCP corporators and key leaders, Jagan outlined his vision and plans.

Overcoming Political Challenges

"When in the opposition, you will face threats and false cases. Even if they imprison you, there is no need to fear. I will stand by my party workers. We will return to power and rule for 30 years," Jagan assured. Criticizing the current government, he added, "Chandrababu Naidu promised to generate wealth and distribute it to the poor, but in the past nine months, he hasn't even implemented his 'Super Six' schemes. I had already warned that he wouldn’t fulfill his promises. Trusting Chandrababu is like waking a sleeping demon. I have clearly explained the state's budget and the impracticality of Naidu’s promises to the people. Politics must be based on values and credibility. With elections likely to be held soon under the 'Jamili' system, YSRCP will return with a resounding majority."

The State’s Deteriorating Condition

Jagan lamented the deteriorating governance, highlighting rampant liquor sales and illegal belt shops in villages. "Liquor is flowing freely across the state. Belt shops are operational in every village, with MLAs auctioning permits for Rs. 2 to 3 lakh each. Sand prices have doubled, gambling clubs are thriving in every constituency, and businesses are being forced to pay bribes at every level—from MLAs to Chandrababu himself," he said.

Resilience in Opposition

Jagan reminded his supporters of his own struggles. "Remember my story whenever you face difficulties. When I was growing politically, TDP and Congress conspired to file false cases against me and imprisoned me for 16 months. But what happened? I came out and, with the support of the people, became Chief Minister," he asserted.

YSRCP’s Achievements and Credibility

Reflecting on YSRCP's governance, Jagan pointed out that despite facing the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19, his government never made excuses. "We ensured that 99% of the promises in our manifesto were fulfilled. No other government in the country has implemented welfare schemes as systematically as we did. Even during financial constraints, we released the welfare calendar alongside the budget and ensured timely implementation without fail."

He contrasted this with the current government, stating, "Today, despite losing the election, we can still walk among the people with our heads held high because we never deceived them. We never made false promises; we delivered what we committed to before asking for their votes. That is why the people still respect us."

TDP’s Failure to Deliver on Promises

Jagan criticized the TDP for failing to deliver on its election promises. "Within nine months, TDP leaders and workers are afraid to face the people. Wherever they go, citizens are questioning them about the missing financial aid they were promised. Farmers, women, and youth are all demanding answers about the promised funds that never materialized. TDP leaders who once asked voters to hold them accountable are now fearful of facing the public," he said.

The Vision for the Future

Jagan reiterated that YSRCP would return to power with a landslide victory. "People now fully understand Chandrababu’s true nature. His government has not only failed to fulfill promises but has also weakened institutions. Under YSRCP’s rule, schools were transformed, English medium education was introduced, and infrastructure was improved. For the first time, government schools became competitive with private schools, leading to 'No Vacancy' boards in many institutions. But in just nine months, the current government has dismantled these reforms."

He further highlighted YSRCP’s contributions to healthcare. "We expanded Arogyasri coverage from 1,000 to 3,300 medical procedures and increased the free healthcare limit to Rs. 25 lakh. We strengthened government hospitals, ensuring WHO and GMP-certified medicines were available. Village clinics were established for preventive healthcare, and for the first time, a ‘Family Doctor’ system was introduced, ensuring medical care at the doorstep of rural households."

On Concluding Note

Jagan concluded with a strong message: "We may have lost this time, but our values and credibility remain intact. Whenever elections are held, YSRCP will return to power with an overwhelming majority, proving once again that honesty and governance with integrity always prevail."