India's Smartphone Obsession: 1.1 Lakh Crore Hours Spent is a Danger Sign!

Over the past decade, India has experienced a remarkable advancement in technology. This country has made significant progress, transitioning from a time when internet access was considered a privilege to a time when smartphones and the internet have become essential necessities for individuals.

Every single day, people are purchasing smartphones in large quantities. E-commerce websites are announcing sale after sale nearly every month only to make people purchase smartphones. The obsession with phones is slowly doing more harm than good for people. While it started off as a tool to have the world at your palms, it has turned into an object that we can't live without. This pattern is dangerous.

People in public places across the country are primarily using their smartphones. With their heads down, they are either consuming content on social media and other OTT platforms, booking flights, or making online purchases. People spend most of their time on their phones during family gatherings, rarely engaging in meaningful conversations.

Amidst this alarming development, a new statistic has emerged. It's revealed that Indians spent nearly 1.1 lakh crore hours staring at their smartphones in 2024, according to management consultant EY. On average, Indians spent five hours daily on mobile screens, and 70% of it is dedicated to browsing social media, gaming, and watching videos.

Even though the daily time spent by Indians on mobile phones is third behind Indonesia and Brazil, the combined hours add up to the largest market globally. At this juncture, it's important to consider whether the country has reached a significant digital turning point. Experts predict that the country would likely witness new business models and partnerships in the upcoming days.

Indians' obsession with smartphones has heavily benefitted content creators. The creator market is witnessing a giant upsurge, and scores of influencers are popping up every single day. The country has also announced a $1 billion fund to support the growing creator economy.

Further statistics from EY's survey provide a clearer picture. The country's average monthly wireless data usage stood at 21.2 GB as of September in the 2024-25 financial year. The same survey also highlighted India's record-breaking 5G rollout and also called it the fastest in the world.

The digital habits of people in this country are still unfolding, and there are more avenues to be taken note of; but what must be realized is that this smartphone obsession is really shaping up our daily lives.