Auto Driver Returns Lost Gold Chain to Woman

Bengaluru auto driver Girish was widely appreciated for his honesty and kindness in returning the gold chain to passenger Chitra which he forgot in his auto while travelling from Mysuru to Bengaluru.

Determined to reunite Chitra with her lost treasure, Girish went that extra mile to find out where her home was so that he could return the gold chain. Chitra, who heads the Taliru Foundation-an organisation training women in auto rickshaw driving, went to social media to share her heartfelt gratitude.

"I was shocked when Girish knocked on my door with my gold chain," Chitra shared. "There are few auto drivers like him. His selfless act has restored my faith in humanity."

In no time, Chitra's post went viral, making Girish very popular and famous. Nagara Metred Auto service also covered the good deed of Girish and commented that their system, which collects the passenger's phone numbers for the security of the trip, could have helped Girish to find her easily.

Girish's kind gesture is an example of the goodness of humanity. His actions show that honesty and compassion are still alive in this fast-paced world.

