Best Places to Visit in Summer Holidays: Hill Stations, Beaches, and More

Apr 14, 2025, 12:35 IST
As India prepares for a hot summer, folks are looking to beat the heat with cool vacations. Hill stations and beach destinations are the top choices for beating the heat, according to a new report by YoloBus. Here are some of the most favorite places to spend a summer vacation:

Hill Stations

  • Manali, Himachal Pradesh: With its cold climate and adventure activities, Manali is a favorite among adventure enthusiasts and leisure travelers alike.
  • Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, with its colonial buildings and beautiful landscapes, is a tourists' delight.
  • Nainital, Uttarakhand: This beautiful hill station is renowned for its lake and pleasant weather and is thus the perfect retreat from summer temperatures.
  • Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: Also called the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie has scenic views of the Himalayas and an array of adventure activities.

Coastal Retreats

  • Goa: Famous for its beaches and nightlife, Goa is one of the best destinations for beach enthusiasts.
  • Gokarna, Karnataka: Famous for its beaches and religious significance.
  • Cochin, Kerala: Famous for its rich culture and delectable cuisine, Cochin is a favorite among those seeking a relaxing beach holiday.
  • Puri, Odisha: This seaside town is renowned for its scenic beaches and the Jagannath Temple, a major pilgrimage destination.

Pilgrimage Centers

  • Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: The Sri Venkateswara Temple is among the world's most visited temples, drawing millions of pilgrims every year.
  • Shirdi, Maharashtra: The Sai Baba Temple is one of the important pilgrimage destinations, with a calm and serene environment and religious value.
  • Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: The Vaishno Devi Yatra's base camp, Katra, is a famous pilgrimage spot.
  • Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A city as old as it is still living, Varanasi is an important Hindu spiritual and ritual hub.

Adventure Destinations

  • Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Famous for its river rafting and spiritual retreats, Rishikesh is one of the most sought-after places for adventure sports.
  • Dandeli, Karnataka: Dandeli is a hub for adventure activities that include rafting, kayaking, and trekking.

Other Destinations

Amritsar, Punjab: Famous for its Golden Temple and cultural heritage, Amritsar is a much-frequented destination for people who want to see a blend of history and spirituality.
Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu: This is a temple town and a picture-perfect place, making it just the destination for a laid-back vacation.

So, where are you off to this summer? If you seek adventure, relaxation, or spiritual awakening, there's somewhere just right for you.

