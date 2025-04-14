Best Places to Visit in Summer Holidays: Hill Stations, Beaches, and More
As India prepares for a hot summer, folks are looking to beat the heat with cool vacations. Hill stations and beach destinations are the top choices for beating the heat, according to a new report by YoloBus. Here are some of the most favorite places to spend a summer vacation:
Hill Stations
- Manali, Himachal Pradesh: With its cold climate and adventure activities, Manali is a favorite among adventure enthusiasts and leisure travelers alike.
- Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Shimla, with its colonial buildings and beautiful landscapes, is a tourists' delight.
- Nainital, Uttarakhand: This beautiful hill station is renowned for its lake and pleasant weather and is thus the perfect retreat from summer temperatures.
- Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: Also called the "Queen of Hills," Mussoorie has scenic views of the Himalayas and an array of adventure activities.
Coastal Retreats
- Goa: Famous for its beaches and nightlife, Goa is one of the best destinations for beach enthusiasts.
- Gokarna, Karnataka: Famous for its beaches and religious significance.
- Cochin, Kerala: Famous for its rich culture and delectable cuisine, Cochin is a favorite among those seeking a relaxing beach holiday.
- Puri, Odisha: This seaside town is renowned for its scenic beaches and the Jagannath Temple, a major pilgrimage destination.
Pilgrimage Centers
- Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: The Sri Venkateswara Temple is among the world's most visited temples, drawing millions of pilgrims every year.
- Shirdi, Maharashtra: The Sai Baba Temple is one of the important pilgrimage destinations, with a calm and serene environment and religious value.
- Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: The Vaishno Devi Yatra's base camp, Katra, is a famous pilgrimage spot.
- Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A city as old as it is still living, Varanasi is an important Hindu spiritual and ritual hub.
Adventure Destinations
- Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: Famous for its river rafting and spiritual retreats, Rishikesh is one of the most sought-after places for adventure sports.
- Dandeli, Karnataka: Dandeli is a hub for adventure activities that include rafting, kayaking, and trekking.
Other Destinations
Amritsar, Punjab: Famous for its Golden Temple and cultural heritage, Amritsar is a much-frequented destination for people who want to see a blend of history and spirituality.
Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu: This is a temple town and a picture-perfect place, making it just the destination for a laid-back vacation.
So, where are you off to this summer? If you seek adventure, relaxation, or spiritual awakening, there's somewhere just right for you.
