Bengaluru Traffic Advisory on March 31 for Eid-ul-Fitr

Bengaluru is experiencing heavy traffic today, March 31, as thousands gather for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. To manage the expected crowd, Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced temporary road restrictions, especially around Gurappanapalya on Bannerghatta Road.

Key roads will remain closed temporarily, including:

Sagar Hospital Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction on BG Road

Sai Ram Junction to Gurappanapalya Junction

39th Cross Road to Gurappanapalya Junction

Commuters can take these alternative routes:

From Dairy Circle towards BG Road:

Turn right at Swagath Junction, then left at East End Junction.

Turn left at Jayadeva U-turn Junction and take a U-turn at Jayadeva Junction.

Use the Jayadeva Service Road to reach Sai Ram Junction and rejoin BG Road.

From Jedi Mara Junction towards BG Road:

Turn left at Sai Ram Junction towards Jayadeva Junction.

Take a left onto Outer Ring Road and head to Swagath Junction.

Rejoin BG Road via Sagar Hospital Junction.

The main Eid prayers are being held at Hazrath Sir-Khazi Syed Shah Mohammed Abdul Khuddus Khadri Sahib Eidgah at 10 AM, depending on moon sighting. Additionally, over 1 lakh people are expected at the Millers Road Mosque for the largest Eid gathering in Bengaluru.

Authorities urge drivers to plan ahead, follow traffic guidelines, and use alternative routes to avoid delays.