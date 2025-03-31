Shabana Azmi’s philosophy on ageing gracefully: Acceptance

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) National Award-winning star Shabana Azmi has talked about her philosophy on ageing gracefully and said its acceptance is inevitable.

Asked what’s her philosophy on ageing gracefully, Shabana told IANS: “Acceptance, that you have to accept that it is inevitable and like you have to accept at every stage of your life, the more you accept it, the better you will be equipped for it.”

“If you're fighting it and saying, nahin, iski zarurati nahin toh, you will be unprepared for it,” added the actress, who graced the opening of Antara AGEasy, a holistic platform for seniors.

The septuagenarian also talked about what a typical day in her life looks like when she’s not shooting or travelling. The actress hilariously revealed that she does a lot of things, which her homestaff hilariously tags it as “interference”.

Shabana said: “I potter around the house a lot, clean my cupboards, then what I do is what my staff calls interference because either I don't do anything at all or I come up with mean myths. And then I like to surround myself with my friends, that's what I do most.”

The acclaimed actress has a career spanning over 160 films, mostly within independent and neorealist parallel cinema. She also has extended to mainstream films as well as a motley of international projects.

Known for her portrayals of distinctive, often unconventional female characters across several genres, Shabana has won a record of five National Film Awards for Best Actress. She has also been feted with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

On the film front, she was last seen on screen in the movie “Ghoomer”, a sports drama by R. Balki. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, and Angad Bedi.

