Ranndeep R Rai on joining Anupamaa: Saying no to any part in this show is not an option

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actor Ranndeep R Rai, who plays the role of Mohit in Rupali Ganguly-led “Anupamaa”, said that it is the number one show in the country and saying no it was not an option.

“First of all, this is the country’s number one show, Anupamaa, and saying no to any part, any character in this show is not an option. I think if anyone else were in my place, they would have said yes without even thinking,” Ranndeep said.

The actor feels grateful and blessed to have received the opportunity to play Mohit’s character and be a part of Anupamaa.

Talking about his reaction when he bagged the role, he said: “I had mixed emotions. I didn’t know how to react because it is such a big show. There was happiness, excitement, and, of course, nervousness.”

“Since it's already such a popular show, thoughts like—how I would make my place in it, how I would work, how I would perform alongside other artists—kept running through my mind. But then again, all the emotions were happy ones.”

Recalling his first day on set, Ranndeep says it was a memorable experience.

“The first day was amazing! We had an outdoor shoot, and my entry scene was where I saved Rahi, followed by a fight sequence. Then I met Rahi and Prem, and I got injured, so they took me to their home. When we shot the home scenes, the experience was incredible.”

Of course, there was a little nervousness, said Ranndeep.

He added: “When you start working on the first day, you have to adjust to the team’s vibe, energy, and work rhythm. Since the team has been working together for a long time, it was a bit of a challenge for me. But otherwise, it was amazing!”

Ranndeep shared the uniqueness of his character Mohit and how different he is from him in real life.

“I don’t think there are many similarities. Mohit is a little different. Like, he has ‘Two’ written on his hand, and he is somewhat lonely.”

“He hasn’t received the love of his parents. If you imagine children who grow up without their parents’ love, their upbringing and journey are quite different from other kids. That’s what sets Mohit’s character apart from Prem’s character,” he said.

