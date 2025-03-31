Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Toll Charges Slashed

In some good news for regular commuters on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway 65, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to slash toll charges, with effect from April 1 (midnight of March 31).

The new charges will be applicable At three toll plazas on the highway: Panthangi in Chotuppal Mandal and Korlapahad at Kethepalli Mandal in Telangana, and Chillakallu in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh.

At the Pantangi toll plaza, the toll fee for cars, jeeps and vans has been reduced by Rs 15 for one-way travel and Rs 30 for a round trip. For light vehicles, it has been slashed by Rs 25 for one-way travel and Rs 40 for both directions. For buses and trucks, the toll fee has been reduced by Rs 50 for one-way and Rs 75 for both directions.

At Chillakallu toll plaza, the fee has been slashed by Rs 5 for one-way travel and Rs 10 for both directions for all vehicles. If the return journey is made within 24 hours, a 25% exemption will apply to the toll charge for all vehicles.

The new toll charges will be continued till March 31, 2026.

GMR Group was given the contract to construct the 181.5-km four-lane national highway from Dandumalkapuram in Yadadri district of Telangana to Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh. Toll collection began in 2012 with the company supervising the operations till March 31, 2024. The GMR Group had a policy to hike toll charges every year. However, with the NHAI taking over the toll plaza management, it has decided to reduce the charges.