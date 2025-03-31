Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram Festivals: Complete List

Yesterday, we had celebrated Ugadi, the Telugu New Year, which commenced Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram. As we start this new year, it's imperative that we understand the major festivals that shall be celebrated throughout the year.

Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram is the 35th in the 60-year cycle of the Telugu calendar. This year promises to be one with prosperity, joy, and success for all.

Here's a detailed list of significant festivals that will be observed during Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram:

Sri Rama Navami: April 6, 2025 - A day of devotion for worshipping Lord Rama.

Toli Ekadasi: July 6, 2025 - An important day for those who worship Lord Vishnu.

Guru Pournami: July 10, 2025 - A day to worship and respect one's guru.

Sravana Masam Start: July 26, 2025 - The start of the holy month of Sravana.

Varalakshmi Vratham: August 8, 2025 - A day for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi.

Rakhi Purnima: August 9, 2025 - A day to honor the brother-sister bond.

Krishna Janmashtami: August 16, 2025 - A day to mark the birth of Lord Krishna.

Vinayaka Chavithi: August 27, 2025 - A day dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha.

Vijayadasami: October 2, 2025 - A day to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

Deepavali: October 20, 2025 - A festival of lights and joy.

Karthika Masam Start: October 22, 2025 - The beginning of the sacred month of Karthika.

Bhogi: January 14, 2026 - A day to celebrate the harvest season.

Sankranti: 15 January 2026 - A day to commemorate the onset of the journey of the sun towards the northern direction.

Kanuma: 16 January 2026 - A day of joy celebrating the harvesting season.

Medaram Jathara: 30 January 2026 - A prominent festival falling in the Telangana state.

Shivaratri: 15 February 2026 - A day devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva.

Holi: 2 March 2026 - A fest of colors and celebration.

As we celebrate these festivals throughout the year, let us not forget the significance and importance of each event. May Viswa Vasu Nama Samvatsaram yield prosperity, happiness, and success to all.

