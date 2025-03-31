April 1 Heavy rain alert for AP; No holiday for schools!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced a heavy rain warning for Andhra Pradesh, from today, March 31, 2025. The IMD said the state would witness heavy rains, with thunderstorms and lightning, from tomorrow, April 1, 2025.

Incidentally, today itself is a holiday for Andhra Pradesh schools and colleges, due to Ramzan. Still, even in view of the red alert issued for heavy rain, the state government has said that schools would function tomorrow, April 1, 2025, as SSC board examinations are ongoing.

The IMD has cautioned that rain is likely to persist for a couple of days, and much-needed rains are expected to hit the dry areas of the state. But the heavy rain can also lead to disruption in routine life, particularly for commuters and school-going children.

The state government has instructed students appearing for the SSC exams to take precautions while commuting to and from their exam centers. Parents and guardians are also asked to see that their wards reach their exam centers safely and on time.

The IMD has credited the rain to a low-pressure system that has developed over the Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to develop into a depression in the next 24 hours, leading to heavy rain and gale-force winds in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Citizens of the state are requested to remain indoors in case of heavy rain and also refrain from venturing into flooded areas. Emergency response teams have also been installed by the state government to manage any situation arising out of the heavy rain.

