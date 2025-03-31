South Korean ruling party urges Constitutional Court to make swift ruling on Yoon's impeachment

Seoul, March 31 (IANS) The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday called on the Constitutional Court to swiftly deliver its verdict on President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Rep. Kwon Young-se made the call as the court has continued its deliberation on Yoon's fate, 34 days after it wrapped up hearings. No date has been set on Yoon's impeachment ruling, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Acting court President Moon Hyung-bae should stop delaying any more time and issue a ruling promptly based on the decisions of each justice," Kwon said after a meeting of the PPP's emergency leadership committee.

Yoon was impeached December 14 over his failed bid to impose martial law.

It took 63 days for former President Roh Moo-hyun to be reinstated and 92 days for former President Park Geun-hye to be removed from office from the passage of their impeachment motions.

With 107 days having passed since Yoon's impeachment, the court has yet to rule on the case. On April 18, the terms of two judges appointed by the previous administration will expire.

Currently, the court has an eight-member bench, and consent by at least six standing judges is necessary to uphold Yoon's impeachment.

Kwon also condemned the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) for pressuring the appointment of opposition-recommended Justice candidate Ma Eun-hyuk.

On Sunday, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said his party will take "major" action if acting President Han Duck-soo fails to appoint Ma by Tuesday, hinting at a second impeachment attempt against Han, as well as against Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and other Cabinet members.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.