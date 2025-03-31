Bangladesh demolishes 1971 Liberation War mural

Dhaka, March 31 (IANS) Days after covering the mural of the Liberation War Memorial Mancha in the Lalmonirhat district in Bangladesh with cloth on the country's Independence Day, it was demolished at the instruction of the local authorities.

The workers dismantled the mural from Sunday morning to evening.

Speaking to the local media, the workers stated that they were demolishing the mural under the directive of the Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner.

The mural showcases the background of the 1950s language movement, the historic March 7 speech, the War of Independence, the formation of the Mujibnagar government, the dawn of the new sun in the independent land, the 1971 genocide by Pakistan, the heroic freedom fighters exulting in victory, the seven great heroes, the surrender of the Pakistani army, the jubilant crowd holding the national flag, and many other historic moments.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has said that the organisation with definitely protest the act, reports leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune.

"We had previously protested against covering the mural of the Liberation War... We will all protest this later," Transparency International Bangladesh Area Coordinator Md Morshed Alam said.

Recently, the mural was covered with cloth as Bangladesh celebrated its Independence Day, drawing huge criticism from people across the country who termed it a "shameless interference" in the history of the Bengali nation.

Local media quoted district administration officials as saying that they had covered the mural in response to the demand raised by student outfit Students Against Discrimination (SAD), which said that it "does not align" with the spirit of the July Revolution.

SAD, along with other student bodies, had led the violent uprising in July, overthrowing the democratically-elected government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Lalmonirhat Conscious Citizens Committee (Sonak) and TIB strongly condemned and protested the move by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

Speaking to the country's leading Bengali daily, Prothom Alo, Lalmonirhat Sonak President Azizul Haque said that the mural at the Liberation War Memorial Hall highlights important events from the 1952 Language Movement to the great Liberation War of 1971. He said that covering such a mural with cloth on December 16, 2024, and on March 26 cannot be justified in any way.

Earlier, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had rechristened different roads, buildings, and structures previously named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members, and leaders of the Awami League.

Bangabandhu Avenue has been renamed as Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue, according to an order issued by the DSCC.

About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.