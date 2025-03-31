North Korea holds 1st large-scale workshop of instructors for children's union

Seoul, March 31 (IANS) North Korea has hosted the first large-scale workshop of instructors for a nationwide children's union, emphasising their role in fostering young people's loyalty to leader Kim Jong-un, state media reported Monday.

The large-scale lecture for instructors from across the country was held in Pyongyang from Wednesday to Saturday for the first time in history to urge them to fulfill their responsibilities in nurturing "youth revolutionaries and patriots," Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report was referring to a nationwide children's union, known as the "Red Necktie" unit, which students aged 7-16 are required to join. Established in 1946, the union is estimated to have 3 million members.

The KCNA said the event was held at Kim's instruction and that his remarks were delivered during the meeting, though no details were disclosed.

Issues discussed during the lecture included instructors' role as political protectors tasked with nurturing children as youth "revolutionaries and patriots" who remain endlessly faithful to North Korean leader Kim, the report said.

"Children should be taught to appreciate and know the value of the organisation from a young age and to accustom themselves to voluntarily participating in its activities," the KCNA quoted a speaker as saying at the meeting.

Ways to enhance educational methods, as well as "defects" in the projects aimed at strengthening the children's union and its roles, were also discussed during the meeting, according to the KCNA.

Koo Byung-sam, spokesperson for South Korea's unification ministry, said the latest gathering, along with a meeting of the heads of North Korea's most basic neighbourhood administrative units in mid-March, can be seen as "an attempt to tighten ideological control over all levels of people and enhance loyalty."

He said there have been recent attempts in North Korea to bolster internal ideological control and increase loyalty, adding that there seems to be such demand internally.

