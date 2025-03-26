Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai Among the Most Expensive Real Estate Markets in India

India's real estate market is becoming increasingly unaffordable, especially in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Property prices are rising rapidly due to high demand, rising construction costs, and a shortage of supply. While luxury properties are on the rise, affordable housing is becoming scarce, making it difficult for the middle class to keep up.

It has been pointed out that property prices in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, especially on the outskirts, are now priced between ₹2-2.5 crore, comparable to cities like London and New York. This has sparked concerns about developers inflating prices, especially targeting NRIs (Non-Resident Indians).

Many people are frustrated with the rising costs and poor infrastructure. One person chose not to buy land in Bengaluru after seeing old trees cut down for road expansion. Others decided to invest in cities like Dubai, believing that Indian real estate was overpriced and corrupt. Some found investing in tier-2 cities more profitable, as metro areas no longer offered good returns due to high prices.

While some argue that comparing India’s property market to cities like London or New York isn't entirely fair, the general sentiment remains that property prices will not drop. Despite the high costs, there is always demand, with some buyers willing to pay inflated prices.