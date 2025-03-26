Saqib Saleem pens poem questioning human existence

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem, who was recently seen in the streaming horror-comedy film ‘Kakuda’, has penned a touching poem.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he can be heard reciting the poem in background. The visuals capture the actor moving across the maximum city, on a railway station, on a beach, in the iconic ‘kaali peeli’ taxis as he questions human existence, and where does one fit in the grand scheme of the universe.

He said in Hindi, “Who am I? What am I? Why am I? What is my identity? Do I even exist or not? Do I see anyone? Maybe I have got lost? Then I am nothing special, am I a part of crowd? I cannot do this, I cannot do this, hearing this I doubt myself. But who am I, and what do I want, and why am I running away from my dreams? What is inside me? Are these dreams, or anger?”.

He further mentioned, “Who are mine? Nowadays there is a smell even in the special ones, why is there anger, from whom, what dreams are these, whose dreams are these, why are you having such dreams? Be your own God.There is nothing, still to hear, but remember, you are the hero of your life. So now open your eyes and don't worry, There’s nothing in ‘I’, you are not God, you are just his mistake”.

He also penned a note in the caption as he advised his followers to use headphones for better output.

He wrote, “Might sound better with headphones. The operative word here being might. Been writing a lot lately”.

“Not that I am any poet . But I love to scribble a lot . Thought of sharing it with you guys . Would love to know your thoughts”, he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.