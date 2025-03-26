TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Health Department has initiated precautionary steps to address the increasing threat of heatwaves across the state.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian, in a statement on Wednesday, said the department has ensured an adequate supply of essential medical resources to manage heat-related illnesses. The government is closely monitoring real-time data through the Integrated Health Information Platform under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health.

“In anticipation of heatwave cases, we have stocked up on the required medical inventory and kept ambulances on standby,” the minister said. He added that between two to ten beds have been allocated in primary health centres, government hospitals, and government medical college hospitals across the state for the treatment of those affected by the heat.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued for the treatment of heat-related ailments. In addition, steps have been taken to ensure the availability of drinking water and oral rehydration solutions (ORS) at public locations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has warned that maximum temperatures could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in several regions over the next four days. Interior districts are expected to face harsher conditions due to the fading influence of minor weather systems and intensifying dry conditions.

Light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds in the lower troposphere are contributing to the temperature surge.

Northern coastal districts -- including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur -- are likely to experience this increase in maximum temperatures.

Meteorologists have attributed the early onset of summer heat to the La Nina effect, which delayed the northeast monsoon’s withdrawal and resulted in a milder winter.

The lack of cloud cover and decreased sea moisture levels have further worsened the warming trend across both coastal and interior parts of the state. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, which is in line with trends from previous years.

Notably, interior districts such as Karur, Erode, and Salem have already recorded elevated temperatures as early as February.

Experts warn that in the coming days, some interior areas may see temperatures rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal levels.

In response to the rising heat, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) has issued a detailed advisory urging the public to take protective measures against heat-related illnesses.

Citizens are encouraged to stay well-hydrated by drinking fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and fruit juices with a pinch of salt. They are also advised to consume fruits and vegetables with high water content and remain in cool, well-ventilated spaces. During the daytime, windows and curtains should be kept closed, while at night they may be opened for ventilation.

The health department has recommended scheduling outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day and avoiding exposure between noon and 3 p.m. Individuals should also steer clear of alcohol, caffeinated and carbonated drinks, high-protein foods, and stale food.

The authorities have urged residents to seek immediate medical care if they experience symptoms such as dizziness, headaches, nausea, or signs of heat exhaustion. With temperatures expected to stay elevated in the days ahead, health officials stress the importance of remaining vigilant and following safety protocols to prevent heat-related complications.

