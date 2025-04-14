Guiding light who gave us Constitution: Delhi CM Rekha leads tributes on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and several MLAs paid floral tributes to Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, remembering his monumental contribution to Indian democracy and social justice.

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta described Dr B.R. Ambedkar as a visionary leader who laid the foundation of modern India.

"Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the great hero of our nation, guided India on a progressive path for years. The way he showed the right direction to the country, becoming a guiding light and giving us a Constitution, its relevance and utility will endure for generations," she said.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta also marked the occasion by extending warm greetings to the people. "On the occasion of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the citizens of the country and the people of Delhi," he said.

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa paid homage to Dr Ambedkar, emphasising his role in empowering citizens. "Babasaheb Ambedkar, the great son of India, showed us the path to live and gave us a Constitution that empowered every citizen. On his birth anniversary, I pay my deepest respects to this great hero," he stated.

The tribute event drew participation from various Delhi legislators and residents, reaffirming Babasaheb’s enduring legacy as a symbol of equality, justice, and empowerment.

Earlier in the day, CM Rekha Gupta inaugurated a new road in Haiderpur village, aimed at resolving long-standing congestion issues.

While addressing the residents, she said, "I want to convey this message to all the people of the area and to the whole of the city as well, now, Delhi will receive everything that you deserve. For years, you were unhappy and troubled, constantly seeking justice, but no one ever listened. Today, this road is clear, and two vehicles can now pass side by side."

She acknowledged that while some might have faced inconvenience during the project being built in the past few years, it was essential for public good.

"Yes, some may have been upset, but this is for everyone's benefit. It’s for the good of everyone that this road, where previously shops were blocking the path, is now clear," she added.

