In a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad, Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the esteemed ANR Award, instituted in honour of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The ceremony took place on Monday, and some of the film and political industries' biggest names were in attendance. These included the Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

During the ceremony, a heart-wrenching audio recording of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's last words was played, and many people wept. In the recording, which was made while he was in the ICU, Nageswara Rao thanked his fans and family for their concern over his health. He told everyone that he was recovering well and not to worry.

Nageswara Rao was full of love and affection for his fans and family. "I know how much you all care for me and are worried about my health. My family keeps me updated, and they are trying to keep you all happy without causing any trouble. I'm doing fine and recovering. There's no need for anyone to be anxious. Soon, I will be back and healthy enough to be with you all."

He added, "I am sure that God's blessings will always be with me. My health and well-being depend on the love I get from you. I am hopeful about coming back soon. I wish for good health and for all my loved ones to be happy. Your blessings are what matter most to me."

This gave the right to the work done by Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Chiranjeevi receiving this ANR Award is a healthy appreciation of his contribution to this industry. It happened at a special time this year because it marked the birth centenary of the immortal actor.

