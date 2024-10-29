Diwali 2024: No Rains in AP, IMD Predicts

Diwali 2024 is about to knock on the door, and people in Andhra Pradesh (AP) are welcoming a dry and clear festive season. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast no rains for AP during Diwali this year.

IMD forecast: The state shall have clear skies and pretty weather conditions from October 28 to November 1. This news is very beneficial for those planning to spend time outdoors, celebrate Diwali, or travel to their hometown for the festival.

The dry spell is being caused by the dominating high-pressure system over the region, and there will be no activity for rainfall. Temperatures will be moderate at 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

AP residents can now plan outdoor Diwali celebrations without rain interruptions. Clear skies will also allow them to enjoy fireworks displays and lanterns without hindrance.

IMD's forecast has brought much cheer to the festival organizers and vendors who were worried about rain spoilers. With the weather cooperating, Diwali 2024 promises to be a joyful and memorable celebration in Andhra Pradesh.

Also read: Diwali Is a Public Holiday In These Countries Check Here