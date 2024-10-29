Diwali Is a Public Holiday In These Countries Check Here

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most significant celebrations in India and worldwide on October 31 this year. It is observed with great enthusiasm as a time for new beginnings, family gatherings, and festivities.

Diwali transcends the borders of India. In Nepal, it is known as Tihar or Swanti and is celebrated for five days. The Tamil community in Sri Lanka celebrates the festival with much fervour. Singapore marks Diwali as a public holiday, hosting vibrant cultural events in Little India.

Diwali is observed as a public holiday in many countries. Fiji declared Diwali a public holiday in 1879. Malaysia has also included Diwali in the list of public holidays. Mauritius declared Diwali a public holiday with regard to its significant Hindu population. Some states in the United States declare Diwali as a public holiday, for example, Pennsylvania and New York.

The White House lights up a lamp in the United States to celebrate Diwali, representing the light as victorious over darkness. The symbolic act depicts the increasing consciousness around the world about Diwali.

Diwali is beyond geographical lines that unite people around the world. Its hope-filled message, love, and success of light over darkness transcend geographical boundaries and enjoy great popularity in other nations like South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, and Singapore.

Diwali is observed differently in each of these countries. People light lamps, decorate homes, and exchange gifts. The festival advances unity, joy, and spiritual reflection.

Also read: Diwali Gift Card Scam: Bengaluru IT Professional Loses Rs 4.35 Lakh