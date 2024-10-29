October 30: Diwali holiday begins for schools, colleges in these states!

This has welcomed relief for students in the number of states that declared that October 30 shall be considered a holiday for schools and colleges. The announcement comes with the festive season so as to let the students avail an extra long holiday session.

Some of the states where October 30 is marked as a holiday for schools and colleges include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. It shall provide a day to play and celebrate for students among family members and close buddies.

Chhath Puja and Deepavali mark the festivals occurring on the holiday. Chhath Puja is mostly worshipped in the eastern India region as an adoration of the sun god, while Deepavali or Diwali is famously referred to as the festival of lights.

The students will be given a much-needed break to regain and refresh their minds, which have gone through tremendous stress from academic activities. They can go out to indulge in extracurricular activities, and hobbies, or enjoy the festive time.

However, due to holidays being included in the academic calendar, there might be minor disruptions to academic study schedule. Educational institutions will, however, not let students lose out on learning. Schools and colleges will either postpone the class or homework.

As Rohan, a student in Bengaluru, would attest: "I'm thrilled to have an extra day off and to celebrate Diwali with my family."

It seems to be a welcome development on the part of government officials, who wish students all the best. To some extent, schools in the states will give it to them, celebrating schools, colleges, and overall academic growth.

Important dates to recall are October 30: All schools and colleges of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala will be on holiday; November 1-5: Celebrations of Deepavali in India.

