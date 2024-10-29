Diwali School Holidays 2024: State-Wise Breakdown from October 29!

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and students all over India look forward to a much-needed break. Diwali falls on October 31 this year, and schools, colleges, and workplaces will remain closed for different periods in various states.

Here is a state-by-state school holiday during Diwali:

Jammu: 5-Day Holiday

The Directorate of School Education Jammu has also announced a five-day vacation from October 29, 2024, until November 2, 2024. Schools will again open on November 4.

Uttarakhand

Schools in the state of Uttarakhand will be closed on the day of Diwali, i.e., it will either fall on the 31st of October or on the 1st of November, and students will get Govardhan Puja to leave on the 2nd of November.

Delhi

Schools in Delhi will remain closed on 31st October; they will have optional leave on the 2nd of November which is Govardhan Puja and optional leave on the 3rd of November which is Bhai Duj.

Odisha: School-wise

In Odisha, Diwali school holidays differ from school to school. Some schools are closed from October 31 to November 2 and others have a single-day holiday on October 31.

Tamil Nadu: November 1

Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday on November 1 in lieu of October 31. To make up for the loss, November 9 will be a working day.

Karnataka: October 31-November 2

Schools in Karnataka will be closed from 31st October to 2nd November, the holidays coinciding with Naraka Chaturdashi, Kannada Rajyothsava, Diwali, and Balpadyami.

Check on your school calendar for exact dates as the holiday date differs from school to school. This Diwali break would indeed be an ideal time for bonding with family members, festivity, and rejuvenation.

