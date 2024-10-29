October 29, Dhanvantri Jayanti: National Ayurveda Day 2024 and Its Importance
Dhanvantri Jayanti, also known as Dhanteras, is a revered Hindu festival honoring Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of Ayurveda and medicine.
Importance:
This day is dedicated to seeking the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari for health and well-being. It highlights the holistic principles of Ayurveda, which aim not only to prevent and treat illness but also to address physical, mental, and spiritual wellness.
Celebrations:
The festival is marked by prayers, lighting ghee lamps, distributing medicinal herbs, and organizing health initiatives to promote well-being.
Significance:
Lord Dhanvantari is regarded as the divine founder of Ayurveda, whose teachings formed the foundation of this ancient healing system. He is believed to have emerged from the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) holding a pot of Amrita (nectar of immortality) and medicinal herbs, symbolizing health and vitality.
National Ayurveda Day:
Since 2016, Dhanvantri Jayanti has been celebrated as National Ayurveda Day to bring Ayurveda into the mainstream.
Dhanteras:
Celebrated on the 13th day of Krishna Paksha (waning moon) in the month of Kartik, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival.
