Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Dates, Itinerary, What to Take and Everything you Need to Know

After a five-year hiatus, the Kailash Mansarovar yatra is set to resume this year. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently announced that the pilgrimage will begin on June 30. The Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting this yatra. The MEA and the state government are responsible for coordination and security. The KMVN will be responsible for ground logistics, food, accommodation, and travel arrangements. The first group to take this trip will enter China on July 10. The last group of pilgrims will leave for India on 22nd August.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: What is it about?

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a holy trek taken by Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and followers of the Bon religion. This pilgrimage requires devotees to climb as high as 15,000 feet during the journey. The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage in the Himalayas. was halted five years ago in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The international travel restrictions resulting from the pandemic prevented devotees from taking the yatra. The border tensions between India and China were also a contributing factor.

The Kailash Mansarovar yatra is a challenging pilgrimage that starts in Delhi. To enter Tibet, pilgrims must travel through the Lipulekh Pass, located in the Pithoragarh district. Nearly 250 tourists undertake the pilgrimage, extending over 22 days. We divide these pilgrims into five batches of 50 each.

Travel itinerary:

Delhi—Pilgrims will depart from here after a medical screening.

Tanakpur (Champawat)—Pilgrims must spend a night here.

We are staying in Dharchula (Pithoragarh) for one night.

Gunji—Tourists need to stay here for two nights to adjust to the high altitude.

Nabhidang is a two-night stay before the pilgrims cross into Tibet.

Taklakot (Tibet, China) serves as the entry point into Tibet.

Return route: