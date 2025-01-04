12 Long Weekends in 2025: Month-wise list is here!

As the year 2024 has ended, it's already time to begin planning your holidays for 2025. With 13 long weekends in the bag, you will be able to take short getaways and mini-vacations. These long weekends are perfect opportunities to explore new destinations, spend quality time with family and friends, or just relax and recharge.

Here's a breakdown of the long weekends in 2025:

January: Lohri and Pongal

Kick off the year with a long weekend from January 11 to 14, which coincides with Lohri and Pongal celebrations.

February: Valentine's Day

While there are no official holidays in February, Valentine's Day falls on a Friday, making it the perfect excuse to take a day off and make it a long weekend from February 14 to 16.

March: Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr

March will carry two long weekends. The one from March 13 to 16 falls exactly on the period of Holi celebrations, while the other on 29th-31st is Eid-Ul-Fitr.

April: Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday

April will witness two long weekends. The one from April 10 to 14 includes the celebrations of both Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, whereas the other that falls from 18th to 20th consists of Easter holidays.

May: Buddha Purnima

May brings a long weekend from 10 to 12 May that coincides with Buddha Purnima celebrations.

August: Independence Day and Janmashtami

August will bring two long weekends; one from August 15 to 17, as it marks the Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations. The other from August 27 to 31 falls on Ganesh Chaturthi.

September: Id-e-Milad and Onam

September brings a long weekend from September 5 to 7, as it marks the Id-e-Milad and Onam celebrations.

October: Dussehra and Diwali

October provides three long weekends-one from the 1st to the 5th of October, where Dussehra and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti fall in it, then from 18th to 20th October, where the festival of Diwali will take place, and the third long weekend from 23rd to 26th October coinciding with Bhai Dooj.

December: Christmas

Last but not least, December gives a long weekend from the 25th to the 28th of December, i.e. on Christmas.

With so many long weekends to look forward to, it's time to start planning your holidays and making the most of your time off. Whether you're a travel enthusiast, a foodie, or simply someone who loves to relax, these long weekends offer the perfect opportunity to do so.

