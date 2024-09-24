Oscars 2025 : Kalki 2898 AD, Hanuman , 30 Films Compete for India's Official Oscar Entry 2025
Laapataa Ladies selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025
29 films competed for the honor
Film Federation of India announces selection
Best International Feature Film category
Oscars 2025: India's Official Entry Announced Amidst Fierce Competition
The Film Federation of India has officially selected Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" as India's representative for the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2025.
Also read: Faria Abdullah's Ethereal Charm
Surpassing 29 Contenders
"Laapataa Ladies" emerged victorious among 29 feature films submitted from various regions and languages across India, including:
Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal" and Prabhas Film "Kalki 2898 AD"
National Award-winning "Atom – All We Imagine As Light" (Cannes Film Festival acclaim)
Ajay Devgn's "Maidan" (Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim's biopic)
Karthik Aaryan's "Chandu Champion" (inspirational biopic)
Yami Gautam's "Article 370" (thriller)
Randeep Hooda's "Sam Bahadur" (biopic on controversial freedom fighter)
Rajkumar Rao's "Srikanth" (biopic on India's legendary field marshal Sam Maneksha)
Vicky Kaushal's untitled project
Manoj Bajpayee's "Zoram" and "Good Luck" (action-packed films)
Telugu industry's "Hanu-Man" (critically acclaimed superhero film) and "Kalki 2898 AD"
India's Quest for Oscar Glory
With "Laapataa Ladies" representing India, the nation holds its breath as the film vies for a nomination alongside the world's best cinema.
Also read; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shuts Down Divorce Rumors in Style!