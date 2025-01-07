Game Changer First Review: Critics Offer Mixed Reactions Post Censor Review

After gaining international acclaim for his role as Ramaraju in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film RRR, which secured India's first Oscar, Ram Charan is returning to the big screen after a three-year hiatus. His latest project, Game Changer, is a political action drama penned by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Shankar, who is making his debut in Tollywood with this film.

Game Changer also marks Ram Charan's first foray into Tamil cinema, and the film is set to release on January 10 during the Sankranthi festival in both Telugu and Hindi languages. Sharing the screen with him is Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, collaborating with him for the second time. The anticipation for the film has reached new heights following the release of its theatrical trailer. Ram Charan is expected to portray dual roles, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative.

However, the initial reactions have been mixed. Self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu, known for his opinions on the micro-blogging site X, shared his thoughts on the film after an overseas censor board review. According to Sandhu, Game Changer falls short of expectations, describing it as the weakest project for both Shankar and Ram Charan. He criticized the performances, storyline, and dialogues, calling the film outdated and unengaging, much to the disappointment of Ram Charan's fans.

