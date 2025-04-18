Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi Twitter Review: Routine Commercial Film, Mixed Reactions!

Kalyan Ram’s latest film Arjun Sannaf Vijayanti hit theatres on April 18, featuring Sai Manjrekar as the heroine and senior actress Vijayashanti in a crucial role. Directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, the film has garnered a mixed response from viewers following its premiere.

Premiere Response: A Mixed Bag

The premiere talk surrounding Arjun Sannaf Vijayanti has been largely mixed. While some viewers appreciate the commercial aspects of the movie, others have criticized its predictable, outdated screenplay. Many netizens have pointed out that the film follows a familiar template, offering little in terms of innovation.

Strong Mother-Son Bond in the Beginning

The film begins with a captivating focus on the bond between the mother and son, which sets an interesting tone for the story. The climax, which stretches for about 20 minutes, has been described as surprising and intense by audiences. Kalyan Ram’s appearance in a completely different look has also created significant buzz on social media.

Kalyan Ram's Performance in the Role of Arjun

Kalyan Ram’s performance in the role of Arjun has received positive feedback, with many praising his portrayal. Vijayashanti, who plays a police officer, has once again impressed with her powerful performance. Viewers have appreciated her vintage acting style in some key scenes.

Boring Narrative, Except for the Climax

Despite the strong performances, some viewers have found the rest of the movie to be slow and boring, with the film testing their patience. While the director attempted to add fresh elements to the otherwise routine storyline, many feel this effort was unsuccessful. The songs and background music have been major points of criticism, with many calling them the biggest drawbacks of the movie. Although some scenes were engaging, the director failed to maintain the magic throughout, and many pointed out that similar films have been made in Telugu before.

Action Episodes Stand Out

One of the highlights of the film has been its action sequences, which have received praise for giving viewers goosebumps. However, Sai Manjrekar’s character has been criticized for lacking significance in the overall narrative.

A Comeback After Mahesh Babu’s Film

Arjun Sannaf Vijayanti is produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu. This marks the first film that Vijayashanti has acted in since Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sohail Khan and Srikanth also play pivotal roles in the film.

Final Verdict: Routine with Moments of Impact

Arjun Sannaf Vijayanti offers a mixed experience for the audience. While Kalyan Ram’s performance in the role of Arjun and the emotional mother-son dynamic in the beginning provide some emotional depth, the movie struggles to break away from its predictable commercial formula. Despite a gripping climax and thrilling action sequences, the film falters in its overall execution, with a slow pace and outdated screenplay. The music and background score, which should have enhanced the experience, end up being a hindrance instead.

While it might appeal to fans of routine commercial films, Arjun Sannaf Vijayanti doesn’t manage to leave a lasting impact. It’s a movie that offers moments of excitement but fails to deliver a complete, satisfying narrative. Overall, it's a passable watch for those who enjoy familiar tropes, but not a must-see for everyone.