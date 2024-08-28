MahaYuti govt capped TDR, prevented developer’s monopoly: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the conditions of the tender for the Dharavi redevelopment project approved during the tenure of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had a risk of creating a developer’s Transferable Development Right (TDR) monopoly.

He said that the MahaYuti government has brought a limit (capping) on TDR and prevented monopoly.

“TDR will now be available to everyone through a digital system in a transparent manner. We are being criticised only for political reasons,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He strongly defended the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, saying that the concept of Dharavi rehabilitation was mooted by the Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“After our government came to power, the Dharavi Redevelopment Project roadmap was prepared and necessary approvals and assistance were obtained from the central government,” he said.

He added that the government has spent about Rs 1,975 crore during the acquisition of the railway land for rehabilitation, adding that the project was awarded through a bidding process.

“The state government has given protection to the slums till 2011 and the residents and industries of Dharavi till this time limit will also be resettled there. The residents of the subsequent period if not rehabilitated will move elsewhere. Therefore, the residents after 2011 will also have to be rehabilitated according to the availability of space,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He added that due to the high population density in Dharavi, transit camps will have to be set up in the city on a large scale.

“For this purpose, search for the land parcels of various central and state government agencies is underway,” said Fadnavis, adding that these transit camps will have to be set up outside Dharavi.

