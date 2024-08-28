Setback to Akali Dal as veteran Dimpy Dhillon switches to AAP

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday suffered a setback as veteran leader Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, considered close to party chief Sukhbir Badal, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Dhillon’s move is expected to give a significant boost to the AAP in the upcoming Gidderbaha Assembly by-election.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann formally inducted Dhillon into the party at a public meeting in Gidderbaha, where he also welcomed him officially.

Alongside Dhillon, hundreds of Akali leaders and workers who support him also joined the AAP. Dhillon had contested the assembly elections from Gidderbaha on an Akali Dal ticket in 2017 and 2022. In 2022, he narrowly lost to Congress candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring by just 1,350 votes.

Mann stated that Dhillon did not leave the Akali Dal, rather the party left him.

"When good ideas and valuable individuals are not given importance within the party, people are forced to leave," he quipped, adding that all individuals working for Punjab are welcomed into the AAP.

Mann also slammed former Minister Manpreet Badal, saying that despite joining his party with the intention of bringing change to Punjab, Manpreet Badal abruptly disbanded his party and joined the Congress.

Manpreet Badal acted out of self-interest, he added. He recounted that he had contested the 2012 elections from Lehragaga on behalf of Manpreet Badal’s party and, despite losing, remained committed to the people. Eventually, the people elected him and brought him to his current position.

Dhillon thanked the Chief Minister for welcoming him into the party and explained that Manpreet Badal’s activities had recently caused confusion among local Akali Dal cadres. Dhillon had he had sought a clarification from Sukhbir Badal, but received no clear response, which increased his doubts.

After meeting Mann, Dhillon decided to join the AAP. He expressed his commitment by stating that he is dedicating his 38 years of experience to Mann and AAP and pledged to fulfil any responsibility assigned to him honestly, without giving anyone cause for complaint.

