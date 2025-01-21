Holiday Heart Syndrome: The Hidden Danger of Excessive Drinking

The holiday season is always welcome with wide arms and smiles as people loosen up to have a great time with loved ones. Holiday drinking during holidays, festivals, and weekends leads to 'Holiday Heart Syndrome' (HHS), a condition that may be catastrophic in ruining our heartbeats and may cause strokes.

A temporary condition, HHS means irregular heartbeats or atrial fibrillation. This condition can occur following a bout of heavy drinking; pre-existing heart conditions also make a person more susceptible to this condition. A person suffering from atrial fibrillation is twice as likely to suffer a stroke.

The Festive Season: A Time for Caution

In Indian society, festivals such as Holi, Diwali, and Christmas are known to indulge in overdrinking and overeating. Dr Rishi Lohiya, a senior consultant in interventional cardiology, observes that these kinds of drinkers plunge headlong into the holiday season with the intention of binge drinking, thus experiencing HHS.

"The occurrence of episodes of atrial fibrillation after a heavy binge of alcohol drinking is what Holiday Heart Syndrome is all about," Dr. Lohiya explains. He adds that a range of physiological and biochemical changes in the heart contribute to this phenomenon.

The Risks of Excessive Drinking

Excessive drinking can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, and an increase in catecholamine levels, which can all contribute to HHS. According to Ruchi Sharma, a nutrition and lifestyle coach, alcohol consumption also increases adrenaline levels, throwing off the balance of electrolytes in the body.

"The high salt content in party snacks and the stress that often accompanies festive preparations can make the heart work harder than usual," Sharma warns.

Who's Most at Risk?

While HHS can affect anyone, middle-aged and elderly individuals, as well as those with pre-existing heart conditions, obesity, diabetes, or high blood pressure, are more susceptible. Women, in particular, maybe more vulnerable to episodes of cardiovascular complications from alcohol.

Prevention is Key

So, how do we celebrate the holiday season without risking our hearts? Moderation is the word. According to Dr Lohiya, binge drinking can be avoided by spreading drinks over a longer period. Vinita Contractor, a holistic nutrition and lifestyle coach, suggests drinking plenty of water along with alcohol to counter dehydration.

Mindful Binging

Though often transitory and reversible, the phenomenon of HHS underscores responsible drinking and lifestyle behaviours. Episodes of extreme drinking can culminate in a road accident and disability or have other serious results.

As the festive season approaches, I would like us to remember to take care of our hearts and drink in moderation. Let's make the new year happier and healthier with this.

